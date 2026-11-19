KARACHI – Pakistani showbiz sensation Mehwish Hayat sends fans on their toes, this time with a bold and glamorous fitness-inspired look that has sparked fresh buzz on social media.

Known for her screen presence and glamorous fashion choices, the Rutba star has given fans another reason to talk after sharing striking pictures that capture her confidence, effortless charm and love for trendy athletic wear.

She posted sporty outfits, swapping her usual red-carpet glamour for a more relaxed yet eye-catching appearance. Her latest pictures show fashionable side of her personality, blending fitness aesthetics with her signature sense of style. Dressed in red athletic crop top, Mehwish turned heads with a striking design featuring double shoulder straps and stylish crisscross detailing at the back.

The recent snaps also show her in black sports bra featuring similar strap details, pairing it with dark workout bottoms for a coordinated and fashionable look. Her choice of activewear gave the appearance a modern, sporty edge while maintaining the glamour that has become closely associated with her public image.

Rather than opting for elaborate hairstyle, Mehwish kept things effortlessly casual. Her auburn-toned hair was pulled into slightly messy bun or ponytail, held together with a red claw clip, while loose strands around her face added to the relaxed appeal.

She completed the appearance with delicate bracelets, allowing her sporty outfit and natural styling to remain the main attractions. The photographs shows how can make even casual fitness look stand out.

She spent years building successful career across TV, cinema, music and modelling, establishing herself as one of the most recognisable faces in Pakistani showbiz. Mehwish was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for her contributions to the entertainment industry. She has also received several accolades, including Lux Style Awards, further strengthening her position among the country’s leading performers.