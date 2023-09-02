Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Mehwish Hayat is one of the most famous Pakistani actress, singer and model.

Mehwish Hayat Birthplace and Education

Mehwish Hayat was born on 6th January, 1988 in Karachi. She is 35 years old now. She has been a graduate from Karachi University.

Mehwish Hayat’s Mother

Mehwish Hayat ‘s mother name is Rukhsar Hayat who was a known television actress in the 1980s.

Mehwish Hayat Siblings

Mehwish Hayat has two brothers Danish and Zeeshan and one sister. Her eldest sibling, Zeeshan, is a singer and vocalist like her younger sister, Afsheen. The other brother, Danish Hayat is an actor. He is married to a famous model, Faiza Ashfaq who is sister-in-law to Mehwish Hayat.

Mehwish Hayat Height and Weight

Mehwish Hayat has 56Kg weight and she is 5.7” in height.

Mehwish Hayat’s Career

Mehwish Hayat started her acting career in 2009 with a short film Insha’Allah in the role of Sahar. Later, she moved to the drama screen with her TV debut “Massi Aur Malika”. After having a strong footing on the TV screen, she pursued her acting on the big screen. Her transition from TV to films turned out great for her because she is growing day by day with back-to-back blockbuster Pakistani movies. Mehwish Hayat first entered this glamorous world in 2010. Her appearances in various dramas and TV commercials earned her incomparable fame and appreciation.

Mehwish Hayat Marital Status

Mehwish Hayat is yet a spinster. She is a fearless and strong-willed individual who is not afraid to speak her mind. She speaks bluntly on every important issue and establishes her point of view. She is neither married nor is not in a relationship.

Mehwish Hayat’s Eating Habits

Mehwish Hayat is not a conscious individual. She is obsessed with food and will eat anything. In an interview, she revealed that as a child, she was extremely thin. She eats whatever she wants, but she also works out to balance things out.

Mehwish Hayat Dramas

Mehwish Hayat has performed in the following dramas. The list is as follows:

Massi Aur Malika (2009)

Sheher-e-Dil Kay Darwazay (2010)

Thori Si Wafa Chahye (2010)

Mere Qatil Mere Dildar (2011)

Phir Chand Pay Dastak (2011)

Dil Tou Bhatkay Ga (2012)

Man Jali (2012)

Mirat-ul-Uroos (2012)

Bin Tere (2012)

Kabhi Kabhi (2013)

Ishq Mein Tere (2013)

Kami Reh Gayee (2013)

Ru Baru (2014)

Unsuni (2016)

Dil Lagi (2016)

Mehwish Hayat Films

Mehwish Hayat films have produced wonderful results which also received public acceptability nationwide. She has worked in many movies where she amazed Cinema audience. The details are as follows:

Insha’Allah (2009) (Sahar)

Na MaloomAfraad (2014) (Billi)

DhoDala: The Sin Washer (2015) (Pari)

JawaniPhirNahi Ani (2015) (Marina)

Actor in Law (2016) (Meenu ka susral)

Punjab Nahi Jaungi (2017) (Amal Dastoor)

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 (2018) (Marina)

Load Wedding (2018) (Meerab)

3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors (2018) (voice)

Chhalawa (2019) (Zoya)

Baaji (2019) (Gangster Guriya)

London Nahi Jaunga (2022)

Mehwish Hayat as Singer

Mehwish Hayat is also a singer because the blood runs through her and her siblings’ veins. Some of her famous songs are Tu Hi Tu in Coke Studio Season 9 and Swag in Kashmir Beats.

Mehwish Hayat Instagram ID details

Mehwish Hayat has an official account on Instagram. The account name is @mehwishhayatofficial. You can see Mehwish Hayat pics on instagram and videos at https://www.instagram.com/mehwishhayatofficial .

Mehwish Hayat Twitter ID details

Mehwish Hayat has an official account on Twitter. The account name is @MehwishHayat. You can see her tweets at https://twitter.com/mehwishhayat .

Mehwish Hayat Religion

Mehwish Hayat was born to a Muslim family in Karachi.

Mehwish Hayat Net’s Worth

Estimately, Mehwish Hayat’s net worth 4 to 6 Million.

Awards and Accolades

Mehwish Hayat was awarded Lux Style Award, International Pakistan Prestige Awards for Best Film actress in 2017 and 2018 and was honored by the Government of Pakistan with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019 for her stunning performances

Mehwish Hayat ‘s blunt views

Pakistan’s leading star Mehwish Hayat, who had been actively vocal in condemning the ‘jingoistic’ behaviour by Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, took the internet by storm after she posted a picture with the megastar’s husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Mehwish Hayat and Wahaj Ali performance

Mehwish Hayat will be appearing in the upcoming project with her favourite filmmaker Nadeem Baig. This performance will be Wahaj Ali.He has been emerging as one of the most talented actor who will be making his silver screen debut with Mehwish Hayat in this project.

Mehwish Hayat’s recent projects

Mehwish Hayat’s latest film details are as follows:

Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, which was released on 29th June 2023.This biggest film release was a creative collaboration by renowned Pakistani storytellers Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. The film “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan” combines the directorial vision of Nabeel Qureshi and Nadeem Baig. This was also silver screen directorial debut of the veteran star, director, and producer Marina Khan who has many successful TV serials under her belt.

Mehwish Hayat favourite stars

In a recent TV interview, Mehwish Hayat commented that Fahad Mustafa and Hamayun Saeed are her favorite actors to work with. She shared that it is always fun working with these two as their energy is exemplary. She also shared that Humayun brings so much laughter on the sets that work and required performance turns to a fun. Adding, she has worked with Fahad in Load Wedding, with Humayun in Punjab Nahi Jaongi and London Nahi Jaunga and with Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel. She has also worked with Wahaj Ali in “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan”.

Mehwish Hayat performance in TV Series Ms Marvel

Mehwish Hayat is not only famous in Pakistan. Her talent also inspired the attention of Hollywood producers. She worked in the TV series Ms Marvel based on Marvel Comics. Mehwish Hayat played the role of Ms Marvel’s great-grandmother, Aaisha. She played this role alongside Fawad Khan as her husband. By doing this character for a recognized production, she has created her worth in Pakistan and around the world.