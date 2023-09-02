Search

Famous PeopleLifestyle

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Web Desk 09:01 PM | 2 Sep, 2023
Mehwish Hayat
Source: Mehwish Hayat/Instagram

Mehwish Hayat is one of the most famous Pakistani actress, singer and model. 

Mehwish Hayat Birthplace and Education 

Mehwish Hayat was born on 6th January, 1988 in Karachi. She is 35 years old now. She has been a graduate from Karachi University.

Mehwish Hayat’s Mother 

Mehwish Hayat ‘s mother name is Rukhsar Hayat who was a known television actress in the 1980s.

Mehwish Hayat Siblings 

Mehwish Hayat has two brothers Danish and Zeeshan and one sister. Her eldest sibling, Zeeshan, is a singer and vocalist like her younger sister, Afsheen. The other brother, Danish Hayat is an actor. He is married to a famous model, Faiza Ashfaq who is sister-in-law to Mehwish Hayat.

Mehwish Hayat Height and Weight 

Mehwish Hayat has 56Kg weight and she is 5.7” in height.

Mehwish Hayat’s Career

Mehwish Hayat started her acting career in 2009 with a short film Insha’Allah in the role of Sahar. Later, she moved to the drama screen with her TV debut “Massi Aur Malika”. After having a strong footing on the TV screen, she pursued her acting on the big screen. Her transition from TV to films turned out great for her because she is growing day by day with back-to-back blockbuster Pakistani movies. Mehwish Hayat first entered this glamorous world in 2010. Her appearances in various dramas and TV commercials earned her incomparable fame and appreciation.

Mehwish Hayat Marital Status 

Mehwish Hayat is yet a spinster. She is a fearless and strong-willed individual who is not afraid to speak her mind. She speaks bluntly on every important issue and establishes her point of view. She is neither married nor is not in a relationship.

Mehwish Hayat’s Eating Habits

Mehwish Hayat is not a conscious individual. She is obsessed with food and will eat anything. In an interview, she revealed that as a child, she was extremely thin. She eats whatever she wants, but she also works out to balance things out.

Mehwish Hayat Dramas 

Mehwish Hayat has performed in the following dramas. The list is as follows:

  • Massi Aur Malika (2009)
  • Sheher-e-Dil Kay Darwazay (2010)
  • Thori Si Wafa Chahye (2010)
  • Mere Qatil Mere Dildar (2011)
  • Phir Chand Pay Dastak (2011)
  • Dil Tou Bhatkay Ga (2012)
  • Man Jali (2012)
  • Mirat-ul-Uroos (2012)
  • Bin Tere (2012)
  • Kabhi Kabhi (2013)
  • Ishq Mein Tere (2013)
  • Kami Reh Gayee (2013)
  • Ru Baru (2014)
  • Unsuni (2016)
  • Dil Lagi (2016)

Mehwish Hayat Films

Mehwish Hayat films have produced wonderful results which also received public acceptability nationwide. She has worked in many movies where she amazed Cinema audience. The details are as follows:

  • Insha’Allah (2009) (Sahar)
  • Na MaloomAfraad (2014) (Billi) 
  • DhoDala: The Sin Washer (2015) (Pari)
  • JawaniPhirNahi Ani (2015) (Marina)
  • Actor in Law (2016) (Meenu ka susral)
  • Punjab Nahi Jaungi (2017) (Amal Dastoor)
  • Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 (2018) (Marina)
  • Load Wedding (2018) (Meerab)
  • 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors (2018) (voice)
  • Chhalawa (2019) (Zoya)
  • Baaji (2019) (Gangster Guriya) 
  • London Nahi Jaunga (2022)

Mehwish Hayat as Singer 

Mehwish Hayat  is also a singer because the blood runs through her and her siblings’ veins. Some of her famous songs are Tu Hi Tu in Coke Studio Season 9 and Swag in Kashmir Beats.

Mehwish Hayat Instagram ID details

Mehwish Hayat has an official account on Instagram. The account name is @mehwishhayatofficial. You can see Mehwish Hayat pics on instagram and videos at https://www.instagram.com/mehwishhayatofficial .

Mehwish Hayat Twitter ID details

Mehwish Hayat has an official account on Twitter. The account name is @MehwishHayat. You can see her tweets at https://twitter.com/mehwishhayat .

Mehwish Hayat Religion

Mehwish Hayat was born to a Muslim family in Karachi.

Mehwish Hayat Net’s Worth

Estimately, Mehwish Hayat’s net worth 4 to 6 Million.

Awards and Accolades

Mehwish Hayat was awarded Lux Style Award, International Pakistan Prestige Awards for Best Film actress in 2017 and 2018 and was honored by the Government of Pakistan with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019 for her stunning performances

Mehwish Hayat ‘s blunt views

Pakistan’s leading star Mehwish Hayat, who had been actively vocal in condemning the ‘jingoistic’ behaviour by Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, took the internet by storm after she posted a picture with the megastar’s husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Mehwish Hayat and Wahaj Ali performance 

Mehwish Hayat will be appearing in the upcoming project with her favourite filmmaker Nadeem Baig. This performance will be Wahaj Ali.He has been emerging as one of the most talented actor who will be making his silver screen debut with Mehwish Hayat in this project.

Mehwish Hayat’s recent projects

Mehwish Hayat’s latest film details are as follows:

Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, which was released on 29th June 2023.This biggest film release was a creative collaboration by renowned Pakistani storytellers Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. The film “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan” combines the directorial vision of Nabeel Qureshi and  Nadeem Baig. This was also silver screen directorial debut of the veteran star, director, and producer Marina Khan who has many successful TV serials under her belt.

Mehwish Hayat favourite stars 

In a recent TV interview, Mehwish Hayat commented that Fahad Mustafa and Hamayun Saeed are her favorite actors to work with. She shared that it is always fun working with these two as their energy is exemplary. She also shared that Humayun brings so much laughter on the sets that work and required performance turns to a  fun. Adding, she has worked with Fahad in Load Wedding, with Humayun in Punjab Nahi Jaongi and London Nahi Jaunga and with Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel. She has also worked with Wahaj Ali in “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan”.

Mehwish Hayat performance in TV Series Ms Marvel

Mehwish Hayat  is not only famous in Pakistan. Her talent also inspired the attention of Hollywood producers. She worked in the TV series Ms Marvel based on Marvel Comics. Mehwish Hayat played the role of Ms Marvel’s great-grandmother, Aaisha. She played this role alongside Fawad Khan as her husband. By doing this character for a recognized production, she has created her worth in Pakistan and around the world.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi set hearts aflutter with latest photoshoot

06:05 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Watch: Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable video from the beach

11:53 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Abrarul Haq and Iman Ali to work together on new song 'Rano'

09:50 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

10:15 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Marriage, dreams, and future plans: Aima Baig engages in Q&A session to spill beans

06:13 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

WATCH: Aima Baig and Nepali singer light up Asia Cup 2023 opener in Multan

02:49 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Australia ends special visa type for international students: Details ...

11:15 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 2 September, 2023

08:42 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 02, 2023 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410.9 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 42.26 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,000 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,480.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (2 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Karachi PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Islamabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Peshawar PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Quetta PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Sialkot PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Attock PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Gujranwala PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Jehlum PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Multan PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Bahawalpur PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Gujrat PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Nawabshah PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Chakwal PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Hyderabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Nowshehra PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Sargodha PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Faisalabad PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805
Mirpur PKR 242,000 PKR 2,805

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: