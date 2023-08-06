Anoushay Abbasi details Shamoon Abbasi's accident, requests prayers

Acclaimed Pakistani actor and director, Shamoon Abbasi, has been involved in an accident. The 50-year-old star sustained injuries during the unfortunate incident.

The news of Abbasi's accident and injuries was announced by his sister, also an actor, Anoushay Abbasi, who took to Instagram to inform his fans about the mishap.

Taking to the Instagram Story section, the Raqs-e-Bismil star detailed the accident, and mentioned that the Gunah actor suffered from significant bleed loss and a "broken tooth."

Although the accident was distressful, the Mera Saeein 2 star assured that Shamoon is "in good health" otherwise. She also requested prayers for a speedy recovery of her brother.

"As you all know, Shamoon bhai got into an accident earlier today," Abbasi wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Alhamdulillah, he is okay. Thank you so much for all your concerns. He broke his tooth and he's obviously in pain, but otherwise, he's in good health. Remember him in your prayers," she added.

On the work front, Abbasi will next be seen in Chaudhry – The Martyr, Dhai Chaal, Debal: Uncrowned Underdogs, The Trial, Iqbal Kashmiri's untitled project, and Delhi Gate.