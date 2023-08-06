Anoushay Abbasi details Shamoon Abbasi's accident, requests prayers

Acclaimed Pakistani actor and director, Shamoon Abbasi, has been involved in an accident. The 50-year-old star sustained injuries during the unfortunate incident.
The news of Abbasi's accident and injuries was announced by his sister, also an actor, Anoushay Abbasi, who took to Instagram to inform his fans about the mishap.
Taking to the Instagram Story section, the Raqs-e-Bismil star detailed the accident, and mentioned that the Gunah actor suffered from significant bleed loss and a "broken tooth."
Although the accident was distressful, the Mera Saeein 2 star assured that Shamoon is "in good health" otherwise. She also requested prayers for a speedy recovery of her brother.
"As you all know, Shamoon bhai got into an accident earlier today," Abbasi wrote on her Instagram Story.
"Alhamdulillah, he is okay. Thank you so much for all your concerns. He broke his tooth and he's obviously in pain, but otherwise, he's in good health. Remember him in your prayers," she added.
On the work front, Abbasi will next be seen in Chaudhry – The Martyr, Dhai Chaal, Debal: Uncrowned Underdogs, The Trial, Iqbal Kashmiri's untitled project, and Delhi Gate.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 6, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.