Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price 22K & 24K Tola – 11 August 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Aug 11, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Global And Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remains at Rs362,400 per tola. The rate for 10 grams remained unchanged at Rs310,699 across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar.

Gold Price Today

City Per Tola Per 10 Grams
Karachi Rs362,400 Rs310,699
Lahore Rs362,400 Rs310,699
Islamabad Rs362,400 Rs310,699
Multan Rs362,400 Rs310,699
Peshawar Rs362,400 Rs310,699

22Karat Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Gold 332,612 272,137
Per 10 Gram Gold 285,165 233,317
Per 1 Gram Gold 28,516 23,331
Per Ounce 808,248 661,294

 

Gold started the month at Rs352,900 per tola on August 1, prices gradually climbed to above Rs362,000 before easing towards the weekend. Despite this minor pullback, gold has posted a strong annual gain of Rs52,600 per tola in 2024, reflecting steady demand in the local market.

On the global front, gold prices slipped by $3 to trade at $3,397 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Silver prices in Pakistan also retreated, shedding Rs9 per tola to close at Rs4,064.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now