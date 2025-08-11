Shaniera Akram slams Hania Aamir’s viral dance video

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram’s wife, Shaniera Akram, has called actress Hania Aamir’s act of dancing while riding a motorcycle “extremely horrifying.”

In an Instagram story, Shaniera expressed her disappointment, saying it is upsetting to see any celebrity behaving this way because, as influencers, they are followed by many people.

Addressing all influencers, she urged them not to endanger children’s lives with such acts, as these stunts could lead to the loss of thousands of lives. She stressed that nothing is more valuable than life, adding that similar stunts in the past have cost many lives.

In a social media message, Shaniera appealed to everyone to ride motorcycles carefully and always wear helmets. She said that even if not for yourself, you should be careful for your parents, relatives, and friends who love you, because one mistake could bring them lifelong grief.

It is worth mentioning that Hania Aamir’s video of dancing while riding a motorcycle went viral, drawing criticism from social media users.