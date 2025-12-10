Has Akshay Khanna copied Father Vinod Khanna’s Dance Moves in Dhurandhar Song ‘FA9LA’?

MUMBAI – When the much-anticipated Bollywood film Dhurandhar hits theaters, audiences were sure Ranveer Singh would dominate the spotlight. But it was Akshay Khanna who stole the show, emerging as film’s ultimate surprise element.

Khanna’s performance has fans raving, and his presence is giving Ranveer Singh serious competition. However, it’s not just his acting that has everyone talking, it’s Akshay’s dance moves. Especially on Arabic track FA9LA, his spontaneous moves have taken social media by storm.

Instagram Reels, TikTok edits, and Twitter threads are buzzing with clips of Akshay dancing, and fans are showering him with praise, marveling at how age seems to have refined him even further. Prominent film personalities like Madhur Bhandarkar, Tara Sharma, and Farah Khan have all lauded his performance.

What makes Akshay’s dance even more fascinating is that it wasn’t choreographed. He simply walked into the frame, began dancing, and looked so perfect that director Aditya Dhar decided to keep it in the film, and it went viral.

As social media celebrated Akshay’s performance, a blast from the past resurfaced, a 1989 video of Vinod Khanna dancing at a charity concert in Lahore for Imran Khan’s Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. In the iconic footage, Vinod Khanna, Rekha, Imran Khan, and cricketer Javed Miandad are seen grooving on stage, showing the charm and simplicity that defined Vinod’s style.

Fans and social media users couldn’t resist drawing comparisons. Vinod Khanna’s understated elegance in the 1989 video reminded viewers of Akshay’s FA9LA dance. Some even suggested that Akshay, perhaps unknowingly, channeled his father’s moves, while others argue he was simply lost in the joy of the moment, dancing freely in his own style.

Fans are excited as Akshay’s dance in Dhurandhar wasn’t just a scene, it was the whole vibe. Unchoreographed, unplanned, yet perfect, it has forged an emotional connection that even Vinod Khanna’s legendary moves complement beautifully.