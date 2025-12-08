Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar set to tie the knot again

The marriage of Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has been finalized. It is being reported that Junaid Safdar is set to marry the granddaughter of PML-N leader Sheikh Roheel Asghar.

According to sources, the bride is the daughter of Sheikh Roheel Asghar’s son, Ali Roheel Asghar. Wedding ceremonies are expected to take place in the last week of December or in January.

Sources further said that a formal family event has already been held by the Sharif family and the family of Sheikh Roheel Asghar, which was attended by close relatives.

An official announcement regarding the final wedding date is expected soon.