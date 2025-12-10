US EXIM Bank approves $1.25 billion for Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine

ISLAMABAD – The United States and Pakistan have taken a significant step in fostering economic development in Balochistan, with a new commitment of $1.25 billion in financing from the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) for the Reko Diq mine.

This partnership is poised to boost both local communities and U.S. businesses in the region, according to a statement shared by the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad.

In a recent message, Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker emphasized how this financing would serve as a “game-changer” for Balochistan. With a focus on driving infrastructure development, trade, and employment, the deal marks a new phase of collaboration between the two nations.

Baker’s remarks underscore the potential for this investment to transform the economic landscape of Balochistan by enhancing opportunities for local communities while simultaneously opening doors for U.S. businesses looking to expand in the region.

The financing will be used to fund various infrastructure projects, promote industrial growth, and enhance bilateral trade between the US and Pakistan.