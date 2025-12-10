From Natural Disasters to AI Takeover: Here’s Baba Vanga’s 2026 Predictions for world

ISLAMABAD – Bulgarian mystic and healer Baba Vanga made chilling forecasts for the year 2026, and the world is taking notice.

Born in 1911 and blinded at the age of 12, Baba Vanga became mystical figure whose predictions reportedly extend thousands of years into the future. Now, her visions for 2026 paint a terrifying picture for humanity.

What Baba Vanga Foretells

According to Baba Vanga, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and extreme weather could destroy 7–8% of the planet’s surface in 2026. With recent heatwaves, wildfires, and deadly quakes, experts say her prediction may not be so far-fetched.

She predicted a surge in world tensions, including potential clashes among China, Russia, and US Speculations include a Chinese attempt to seize Taiwan and a possible direct confrontation between Russia and America.

Humanity may make first contact with extraterrestrial civilizations. Reports claim a massive spacecraft could approach Earth, stirring comparisons to sci-fi epics like Interstellar. Vanga’s vision also warns that global economies could face severe crises, with financial instability threatening multiple industries.

Vanga is set to take centre stage in 2026 as Jobs could be disrupted, and society may face unprecedented challenges as AI gains power across critical sectors.