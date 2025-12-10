Lahore police arrest 50-year-old man for raping teen cousin over three months

LAHORE – Police have arrested a 50-year-old man accused of repeatedly raping his 15-year-old cousin in an area of Lahore.

The victim, who had been living with the accused after the death of her parents, contacted the Saggian police to report the abuse.

The accused, named Ramzan, had been exploiting the young girl for the past three months. The incident came to light after the victim reached out to authorities, prompting a swift response. The police promptly apprehended Ramzan and registered a case against him.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bilal Ahmed praised the Saggian police for their swift action. He also made it clear that anyone involved in the abuse of women and children would not be given any leniency.

The investigation is ongoing, with further action expected as the case unfolds.