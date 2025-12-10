DP EXCLUSIVE: Ducky Bhai exposes Physical Assault, Verbal Abuse & Extortion by NCCIA

Pakistan’s top YouTuber, Ducky Bhai, has come forward with shocking claims about his time in NCCIA custody during an exclusive interview with Daily Pakistan, picturing a nightmare fueled by corruption, threats, and abuse of power.

According to him, NCCIA officials used the names of judges and told him the “entire system is linked” — making it impossible for him to walk free unless he paid a massive sum of money. He alleged that Rs 9 million in total was extorted from him and his family by cybercrime officials, a payment that should have ended the ordeal but instead, he claims, the harassment continues.

A key figure he identified is Sarfraz Chaudhry, the NCCIA officer who has since been removed from his post. Ducky said Chaudhry personally took Rs 6 million to “clear his wife from the case,” and then went on to physically assault him during detention.

“He slapped me, verbally abused me, and had a personal grudge,” Ducky Bhai alleged, accusing the officer of misusing authority for revenge and profit.

Calling out what he labeled as “double standards and systemic corruption,” he said that the system felt like a trap set to destroy him and drain everything he owned, particularly his income from years of YouTube success.

YouTuber stressed that his family remains frightened as officials allegedly continue to intimidate and threaten them even after payments were made.