Ducky Bhai issues public apology following release in gambling apps case

LAHORE – Famous YouTuber Saad Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, has apologized to the entire nation after 100 days of silence following his release in the gambling apps case.

Ducky Bhai uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, and at the beginning, he said that if anyone thinks the purpose of this video is to justify the FIR against him, he apologizes. He clarified that if his content has ever had a negative impact, he sincerely apologizes to the entire nation.

He added that his intention has always been to entertain people and bring something new. If, knowingly or unknowingly, he uploaded content that caused any negative impact or promoted something harmful, he apologizes to the nation.

He further stated that he will see the legal proceedings to the end, is fully ready to cooperate with the court, and will accept whatever decision the judge makes regarding his case.

Ducky Bhai said in the video that he wanted to share the experience of himself and his family over the past three and a half months. He recalled that on August 16, 2025, he woke up feeling happy because they had arranged a gathering at home with all guests present. After the event, they prepared for an international event.

He explained that after leaving the house, he had no idea what was about to happen, marking the beginning of his difficult time.

It is noted that Ducky Bhai was arrested on August 17 while leaving Lahore Airport for traveling abroad, accused of money laundering through gambling apps. The Lahore High Court approved his bail of 1 million PKR, and he was released on bail on November 26.