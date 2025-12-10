Lahoris to enjoy Double Basant in February and March; Check Full Dates

LAHORE – Lahore’s skies waited in silence, but now, the wait is finally over as heartbeat of Basant is returning, and this time, there will be Double Basant. In 2026, the city of gardens will witness not one, but two thrilling chapters of its most loved festival.

Sources confirm that a historic and sensational plan has been finalized to celebrate two mega Basant festivals across the city in 2026.

First Basant will be from February 6th, 7th & 8th and a full-throttle comeback with traditional festivities, music, kite-flying thrills, and the electric energy Lahore is famous for. Second Basant will be in March as a power-packed encore to double the excitement after the success of the first round.

Basant will not be locked down to just 5 major spots. Instead, the entire Lahore skyline will become the battleground of colorful kites. The high-level planning has been sealed and approved during a crucial meeting headed by senior official Maryam Aurangzeb.

Authorities have already completed the legal framework and finalized 3-day activity plans. Restricted kite and string sales to designated locations only under tight government rules.