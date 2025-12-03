Punjab ‘allows’ Basant celebration after 25 years under new ordinance

LAHORE – Punjab is set to observe Basant on a limited scale as the provincial government has issued the Punjab Kite Flying Ordinance 2025.

Under the new law, kite flying will only be allowed with permission from the deputy commissioner, while registration has been declared mandatory for kite manufacturing and selling.

The ordinance, signed by Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, restores conditional permission for Basant after 25 years. Kite flying had been banned across Punjab in 2001, and the previous ordinance has now been fully repealed.

According to the new rules, specific conditions have been defined for Basant, and violations will lead to penalties, including imprisonment and fines. Registered kite-flying associations will be allowed to obtain licences for manufacturing and selling kites.

The deputy commissioner will have the power to permit kite flying at designated locations, on specific days, and within fixed hours. The ordinance states that DCs will allow kite flying only after ensuring that no dangerous material is used. Police have been granted the authority to conduct searches, make arrests and seize prohibited materials. These powers may also be assigned to other departments or agencies when required.

Kite flying will be permitted only at approved venues and timings, and individuals below 18 years of age will not be allowed to participate.

Manufacturing or selling kites without registration will result in legal action. The government reported that in 2025, around 3,300 cases were registered and more than 3,000 people were arrested for producing unsafe kites and materials.