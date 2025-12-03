Big Energy Push to $5 Billion Trade as Pakistan, Türkiye Ink ‘Game-Changer’ MoUs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Turkiye came together to ink five landmark memorandum of understanding (MoUs) worth $5 billion. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkiye Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar were at the heart of the ceremony, witnessing agreements that promise to supercharge trade, deepen strategic ties, and usher in a new era of energy collaboration.

With Turkish companies stepping into Pakistan’s energy sector, both countries are now charting bold path toward prosperous, energy-secure future.

In landmark move set to reshape energy landscape of region, Islamabad and Ankara inked five groundbreaking MoUs for oil and gas exploration, along with registered deeds of assignment for transfer of petroleum rights in new era of deep bilateral cooperation in mining, energy, and equity participation in Pakistan’s power sector.

The historic agreements were finalised during official visit of Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, who met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Energy Minister Owais Laghari.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally attended the ceremony, where key agreements were signed including Deed of Assignment for Eastern Offshore Indus C, Petroleum Concession Agreement – Ziarat North Block, Petroleum Concession Agreement – Sukkur Porto Block, F Petroleum Concession Agreement – Sukkur Porto Block and Deep Petroleum Agreement – B Block and Deep Offshore Block.

The agreements are also a major step toward fulfilling the $5 billion bilateral trade target set by Prime Minister Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in June 2022. While trade between Pakistan and Turkey stood at $1.4 billion in 2024, these energy partnerships are expected to drive a dramatic surge in economic ties.