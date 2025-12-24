Adult content creator Bonnie Blue banned from Indonesia for 10 years

A controversial adult content creator, Tia Belanger, known as Bonnie Blue, has been banned from entering Indonesia for 10 years.

According to international media, Bonnie Blue was detained during a raid on a studio in Bali, where cameras and other equipment were seized.

Explicit content was also found on her mobile phones, but she claimed the videos were private and would not be uploaded.

Police said a companion, Liam Andrew, was also taken into custody for investigation, but instead of pornography charges, he was only fined for violating traffic laws as he was found using an unregistered vehicle for promotional activities.

Bonnie Blue was presented before Denpasar District Court, after which she was deported and banned from entering Indonesia for 10 years.

She was also accused of creating content that could cause public unrest and harm local cultural values.

Authorities said she entered the country on a visa-on-arrival but produced commercial content, which is a clear violation of immigration rules. They also said the entry ban could be extended.

Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country with strict laws regarding morality and obscenity.

Initially, the charges carried a possible punishment of up to 15 years in prison and a heavy fine, but the case was ultimately limited to immigration violations.

After her arrest and deportation, Bonnie Blue said her trip to Bali was now over and gave an unclear response regarding her future plans.