Pak Field Marshal, Türkiye Energy Minister discuss Strategic Partnership, Regional Stability

RAWALPINDI – Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Mr. Alparslan Bayraktar, called on Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in new chapter in Pak–Türkiye relations.

The discussions delved into expanding collaboration in the energy sector, bolstering bilateral ties, and exploring avenues for strategic partnership. Both leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to working together on shared objectives and ensuring regional stability.

Highlighting the historic and deeply rooted brotherly bond between the two nations, the COAS expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Türkiye’s steadfast support to Pakistan in multiple international forums.

In response, Minister Bayraktar emphasized Türkiye’s eagerness to deepen energy cooperation and acknowledged Pakistan’s persistent efforts toward peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

This meeting marks a significant step forward in strengthening strategic, economic, and diplomatic links between Pakistan and Türkiye, reinforcing their longstanding friendship and mutual vision for a stable and prosperous region.