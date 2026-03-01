Three US soldiers killed in war with Iran: US Central Command

The US Central Command has announced that three American soldiers were killed and five seriously injured during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

This is the first report of U.S. casualties in the war involving American and Israeli forces against Iran. Central Command has not provided further details about the deaths or injuries.

According to CENTCOM, some other personnel sustained minor injuries, including shrapnel wounds, and efforts are ongoing to return them to duty.

It is worth noting that yesterday, Iran targeted U.S. military installations in the Middle East using ballistic missiles and drones.