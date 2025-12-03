Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) closed for traffic amid dense fog

LAHORE – A massive blanket of dense fog plunged parts of Punjab into near darkness, forcing Motorway Police to shut down major highways, including Motorway M-11 and Motorway M-2.

The sudden closures left countless travelers stranded and disrupted early-morning commutes across the region.

Motorway Police spokesperson confirmed that the decision was made to prevent fatal accidents, warning that even a moment of negligence in such conditions could lead to catastrophe.

With visibility dangerously low, authorities issued an urgent advisory: Travel only during daylight, ideally between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Use fog lights on both the front and rear of vehicles. Avoid unnecessary trips and keep safe distances from other vehicles.

Officials stressed that these steps are crucial as Punjab’s winter fog routinely triggers serious road accidents, turning highways into high-risk zones.

Motorway Police urged all travelers to stay alert and seek real-time updates or assistance by calling Helpline 130, as the fog continues to wreak havoc across the province.