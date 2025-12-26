ISLAMABAD – Pakistani national airline PIA announced expansion of its operations to United Kingdom, with most sought-after flights to London scheduled to resume from March 2026, not only to provide unprecedented convenience to travelers but also significantly enhance the airline’s revenue streams.

The airline successfully secured coveted slots at London’s prestigious Heathrow Airport for four weekly flights. These prime slots had previously been handed over to Turkish Airlines to keep them reserved during a period of operational restrictions.

“The national airline temporarily transferred its valuable slots to prevent them from being lost, and now they have been fully reclaimed,” airline officials confirmed. Heathrow Airport authorities have also been officially notified of the airline’s planned resumption in March next year.

The move will mark major step forward in strengthening Pakistan-UK ties and providing passengers with seamless travel options, making the skies busier than ever for the national carrier.

PIA has been privatized with 75% stake sold for $482 million in a live-TV auction. The winning consortium, led by Arif Habib Limited (AHL), includes Karachi based giants and military-linked Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), sparking debate over the army’s growing economic influence.

The auction witnessed three initial bidders, with Air Blue disqualified for underbidding. Of the winning bid, $446 million will be reinvested into PIA, while the government retains a 25% stake worth $160.6 million. The consortium plans to acquire the remaining stake and relaunch the airline by April 2025.

The airline operates only eighteen aircraft across 30 destinations, down from 50 planes and 40 destinations, and carries over $1.7 billion in liabilities. Its domestic market share has fallen from 60% to 30%. The airline’s troubled history includes a 2020 crash in Karachi, which led to a temporary EU and UK ban, lifted in 2024–2025. The sale marks a new era for Pakistan’s iconic airline, as it prepares for a major relaunch under private ownership.