Arif Habib plans to expand PIA fleet from 38 to 65 aircraft after takeover

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s well-known businessman Arif Habib has announced that after acquiring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the number of aircraft in the airline’s fleet will be increased from 38 to 65.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad after winning the bid for PIA, he said that the government carried out the privatization process in a very transparent manner and that this bidding will benefit Pakistan’s economy.

He said that today is a victory for Pakistan, as foreign investors will be attracted towards the country and investment will increase.

He added that PIA has seen good days before; in the first phase, the number of operational aircraft will be increased to 38, and later to 65.

Arif Habib said that the PIA staff will be given confidence, and more employment opportunities will be created for people.