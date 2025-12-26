Christmas 2025: Pakistani Showbiz Stars spread holiday cheer with Heartwarming Moments

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is glowing with festive cheer as Christmas 2025 is celebrated with grandeur and joy. From fun outfits to spending quality time with family, and having gourmet meals, here is how Pakistani showbiz stars indulged in Christmas celebrations.

Marked on December 25, Christmas remained one of the most cherished festivals for the Christian community. The holiday is celebrated with beloved traditions like decorating Christmas trees, exchanging gifts, preparing delicious festive meals, and spreading happiness through the iconic figure of Santa Claus, who delights children with presents.

This year, the celebrations were especially star-studded. Pakistani Christian celebrities embraced the holiday spirit with dazzling enthusiasm. Sunita Marshall, Benita David, Janice Tessa, Azekah Daniel, and Rachel Gill were seen celebrating with warmth and style, sharing glimpses of their festive moments with fans.

The joy of Christmas in Pakistan extends beyond the Christian community, with many Muslim celebrities joining in to spread goodwill and festive cheer. Ayesha Omar, Nawal Saeed, Zubab Rana, and Amar Khan were among the stars who shared Christmas wishes and joined the celebrations, reflecting the spirit of harmony and unity.

From sparkling decorations to heartwarming gatherings, 2025’s Christmas in Pakistan was truly a celebration of love, faith, and togetherness. Check out these exclusive snaps of your favorite stars reveling in the holiday magic!