Car goes up in Flames at Rabeeca Khan’s Baraat, and netizens call it ‘Vlog Content’

By News Desk
11:10 am | Dec 3, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani Social media sensation Rabeeca Khan finally tied the knot after prolonged extravaganza wedding celebrations.

Her wedding, already infamous for lasting over a year with events like her engagement, Baat Pakki, and pre-Nikkah celebrations, was meant to be a dream affair. But the big day turned into shock and chaos for them as a car in the venue’s parking lot suddenly caught fire.

Guests looked on in disbelief as thick smoke and raging flames engulfed the vehicle, capturing dramatic scene on their phones. The footage quickly went viral, leaving netizens stunned, and not exactly sympathetic.

Online reactions were swift and ruthless. Many called it staged content for a social media influencer, with comments like, “This is perfect TikTok material!” and “Now she’ll vlog this for the whole year.”

Some hinted at publicity stunt, comparing it to some dramas. From extravagance of her extended wedding to the shocking car blaze, Rabeeca’s Barat sparked massive trolling online.

Inside Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen’s Dreamy Mehndi and Sangeet

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

