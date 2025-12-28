Boy guns down father over domestic dispute in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A ruthless son shot and killed his father and critically injured his nephew.

According to reports, a murder incident occurred in Islamabad in which a son killed his father. The deceased was identified as Qais, and his body was shifted to the hospital.

Reports indicate that the deceased, Qais, had been involved in a domestic dispute with his son, Hazrat Ali.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Sahala Police Station. Sahala police have launched an investigation into the incident and begun efforts to arrest the accused.