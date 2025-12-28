Eight terrorists killed in joint CTD-police operation in Karak

KARAK – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police killed eight terrorists during a joint operation in Karak.

According to reports, the RPO confirmed the incident, stating that several terrorist hideouts were destroyed during the operation. It was a major success, with eight terrorists killed.

According to Kohat RPO Abbas Majeed Marwat, the operation took place in Bahadur Khel, during which one security personnel was injured.

Earlier, the security forces killed four Indian-backed terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district after receiving information about the presence of terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group “Fitna al-Hindustan.”

ISPR stated that during the operation, the terrorists’ hideout was effectively targeted, and after an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists operating under Indian patronage were sent to hell.