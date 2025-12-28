Zafar Masud Elected Chairman of Pakistan Banks Association

KARACHI – Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) has elected Mr. Zafar Masud, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Bank of Punjab, as its new Chairman following the constitution of a 16-member Executive Committee.

The newly formed committee includes two female members and eight newly inducted banks, reflecting a significant move toward greater inclusivity and broader representation within the banking industry.

Mr. Masud was unanimously elected Chairman by the Executive Committee. In his remarks, he said the expanded and diverse leadership marks an important evolution in the Association’s governance and will strengthen its role in advancing the national economic agenda. He emphasized priorities such as bridging credit gaps in key sectors, accelerating financial inclusion through digital banking, and supporting Pakistan’s sustainable economic recovery.

The PBA also elected Mr. Nassir Salim, President and CEO of Habib Bank Limited, as Senior Vice Chairman, while Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO of Faysal Bank Limited, was named Vice Chairman.

Highlighting future priorities, Mr. Nassir Salim stressed the need for resilience and robust compliance frameworks amid challenging global economic conditions. Mr. Yousaf Hussain underscored the importance of modernization, technology adoption, and agility to keep Pakistan’s banking sector competitive at the regional level.

Commenting on the development, PBA Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General Mr. Muneer Kamal said the expansion of the Executive Committee, including the historic inclusion of female representation, demonstrates the Association’s commitment to diversity and modern governance.

Under the new leadership, the PBA plans to strengthen collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan, the Ministry of Finance, and the Federal Government to support infrastructure development, increase private sector credit for agriculture and small and medium enterprises, and advance the country’s digital transformation agenda.