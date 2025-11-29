Inside Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen’s Dreamy Mehndi and Sangeet

Pakistani influencer sensation Rabeeca Khan and her husband Hussain Tareen turned heads last night as they celebrated their mehndi in a stunning affair with family and close friends. The couple, who recently tied the knot earlier this year, are now gearing up for their much-anticipated Rukhsati events.

Daughter of the beloved actor-comedian Kashif Khan, Rabeeca has long been in the public eye, and her wedding festivities have been the talk of the town.

For her mehndi, she dazzled in a lavendar-hued jora from Aneela’s exquisite collection, radiating elegance and charm. Hussain complemented her perfectly in a matching lavender and purple sherwani, creating a picture-perfect couple moment.

The evening was filled with laughter, music, and vibrant celebrations, capturing the essence of love and tradition. Fans and followers flooded social media with glimpses of the night, all praising the couple’s impeccable style and grace.

Stay tuned with Daily Pakistan as Rabeeca and Hussain continue to celebrate their new journey with more breathtaking events in the coming days.