Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen‘s ‘Date fix’ photos go viral

The wedding date for Pakistan’s rising digital creators and social media influencers, Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen, has been officially confirmed. The duo, who gained immense popularity through their lip-sync videos, made headlines last year when they got engaged.

The highly anticipated “Date Fix” event took place on April 25, 2025, at Rabeeca Khan’s residence. The event, which was part of the ongoing wedding celebrations, marked an important milestone in their relationship. The occasion also coincided with Rabeeca’s 19th birthday, making it even more special.

Rabeeca Khan looked breathtaking in a heavy pink gown adorned with intricate embroidery. The gown featured delicate silver threadwork, with sparkling stars and pearls adding a touch of glamour. Her hairstyle was equally captivating, as she sported a beautiful braid, decorated with shimmering silver hairpins, completing her elegant and charming look.

Hussain Tareen, on the other hand, kept things traditional, donning a classic white kurta-pajama. His kurta was subtly embroidered, giving it a refined and sophisticated appearance, perfectly complementing the occasion.