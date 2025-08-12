Indrive Riders Accused In Over 12 Parcel Theft Cases In Lahore

LAHORE – Lahore, the city of around 15 million people, witnessed surge in delivering parcels through InDrive delivery app but citizens are bearing brunt of parcel theft, raising questions at the company and haphazard employee background recruitment.

Masses are being warned to exercise caution as several reports surfaced of delivery riders allegedly escaping with valuable goods. Over the past few months, police have registered more than a dozen cases against inDrive delivery riders involved in these incidents.

According to police records, riders received parcels but failed to deliver them to the intended recipients. Victims say riders disappeared with their valuable items, and InDrive company has not extended any support or assistance to the affected customers.

Notable cases include resident of Harbanspura, Hamad, whose food order was taken by a rider who never returned. In Iqbal Town, Waqas reported losing a clothing parcel worth Rs10 Lac, while another resident, Naheed, suffered a loss of goods valued at 2.5 lakh rupees when her rider disappeared with the parcel.

Multiple similar cases have been registered at police stations across the city, including Lytton Road, Liaquatabad, Factory Area, Garden, Green Town, and Township.

Police officials said attempts to obtain rider information from the company have been unsuccessful, amid lack of cooperation. They further noted that InDrive has no designated official in Lahore to facilitate investigations, complicating efforts to resolve these cases.

Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and consider alternative delivery options until the issue is addressed.