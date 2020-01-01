Justice Mamoon Rashid takes oath as new LHC CJ
LAHORE - Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh has taken oath as 51st Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) today (Wednesday).

According to details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered oath to Justice Mamoon in a ceremony at Governor House.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, high court judges, government officials and prominent lawyers were also present in the event.

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh replaced Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan for just two months and 18 days.

