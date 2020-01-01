Justice Mamoon Rashid takes oath as new LHC CJ
12:41 PM | 1 Jan, 2020
Share
LAHORE - Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh has taken oath as 51st Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) today (Wednesday).
According to details, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered oath to Justice Mamoon in a ceremony at Governor House.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, high court judges, government officials and prominent lawyers were also present in the event.
Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh replaced Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan for just two months and 18 days.
- Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in Lahore09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
- Pakistan inducts high-tech maritime patrol aircraft, drones into ...08:25 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
-
-
- Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit03:52 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother to Pakistan01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019