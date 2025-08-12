Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness

LAHORE – Pakistan’s celebrated singer and internationally acclaimed artist Atif Aslam’s father Muhammad Aslam passed away at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness.

As per available information, his funeral prayer will be offered in Lahore’s Valencia Town. As soon as news broke, fellow artists, showbiz personalities, and millions of fans extended heartfelt condolences to the singer and his family.

Social media sites have been flooded with messages of sympathy and prayers for the departed soul. Aslam was regarded as a source of strength and inspiration for Pakistani singer throughout his career.

Fans and colleagues alike are remembering him in their prayers during this difficult time.