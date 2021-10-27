Atif Aslam celebrates Pakistan's victory with electrifying anthem

Pakistan’s cricket team's victory against Indian and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup has left the nation crying in enthusiasm in admiration.

Needless to say, the Men in Green's memorable triumph left the social media rejoicing and Coke Studio’s new song Cricket Khidaiye seems to be the perfect melody for the celebratory mood.

Resonating with winning vibes, the song is an audio and visual treat that hit right in the feels. Featuring a seamless fusion of Punjabi rap-pop, heartthrobs Atif Aslam, Faris Shafi and Talal Qureshi bring forward a remarkable tune.

In particular, singer Atif Aslam's power-packed performance left the internet heaping praises. His mind-blowing rapping skills electrified the anthem. The track also marks Faris and Talal debut performance for Coke Studio.

Leaving the listeners grooving, the upbeat number is the perfect addition to the track’s soulful lyrics. The Dil Diyan Gallan singer and the rapper celebrate the magic of cricket. Moreover, Talal Qureshi outperforms himself and proves to be a talent powerhouse.

The Punjabi rap song also paraphrases the iconic dialogue, tum jeeto ya haaro, humein tumse pyaar hai with Atif singing Chaahe tu jeete hare, dil mai rahegi teri jaga.