Pak–Tajik Special Forces advance tactical skills in ‘Dosti-II’ Drills

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Tajikistan wrapped up joint counter-terrorism exercise dubbed Dosti-II, held from 4 to 9 August 2026 at Fakhrobod Base.

The week-long drills brought together two combat teams from Pakistan Army’s Light Commando Battalion and four teams from the Tajikistan Special Forces with advance training and military diplomacy objectives.

Troops of both sides displayed outstanding operational skills and coordination during these drills. Pakistan’s Defence Attaché to Tajikistan, Colonel Muhammad Muazzam Zafar attending the last ceremony as Chief Guest along with senior Tajik military officials.

Two sides aimed at bolstering historic defence partnership, Dosti-II which is focused on enhancing counter-terrorism capabilities through the exchange of tactics, procedures, and techniques in a realistic operational environment.