Father, son killed in Swabi house shooting

SWABI – In Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an unknown person entered a house, killing a father and his son while injuring a woman and three children.

According to report, in the village of Khanda in Swabi, a gunman entered the house at night and opened indiscriminate fire on a family residing in Kamrat Deer. As a result, the father and his married son were killed, while the son’s wife and three children were severely injured.

The widow, Abdul Rehman’s wife, a resident of Tehsil Deer, Khanda, told the Lahore police station while registering an FIR that on the previous night she was at home in Arahat Zarkhan, Khanda, Minanay Wind, along with her 34-year-old husband Abdul Rehman, his father 61-year-old Jumma Faqir, and their children: 11-month-old infant Sudais, 9-year-old son Zeeshan, and 4-year-old daughter Samira.