Pakistani forces eliminate 14 more terrorists in Zhob operation near Afghan border

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 47 terrorists in Zhob district of Balochistan as another 14 were eliminated during sanitization operation in surrounding areas of Sambaza along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

ISPR said the operation was conducted on night 8/9 August 2025 when more Indian sponsored terrorists were hunted down and successfully neutralized. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed khwarij.

The security forces remain committed to secure the nation’s frontiers and thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Pakistan.

The operation comes a day after security forces killed 33 terrorists in successful engagements by in area of Sambaza on 7-8 August.

A day earlier, Pakistani armed forces prevented large-scale infiltration attempt by heavily armed group of Khwarij militants linked to Indian-backed militant outfit Fitna al Khwaraj.

The operation took place near Sambaza in Zhob District, near Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed.

According to the military’s media wing, Pakistani troops swiftly engaged militants with precision and courage, resulting in elimination of 33 militants. A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also seized during the operation.

After initial encounter, security forces launched thorough clearance operation to ensure that no militants remained in the area.

ISPR stressed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defending its borders and eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorism within its territory. This successful operation sends a clear warning that any attempts to destabilize Pakistan’s security will be met with strong and decisive action.