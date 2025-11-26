‘Pakistan destined for its rightful place in World’: Field Marshal Asim Munir tells NSW–27 participants

RAWALPINDI – National Security Workshop–27, the flagship event of National Defence University (NDU), brings together parliamentarians, senior civil and military officials, and representatives from academia and civil society, fostering dialogue on strategic challenges and national security.

The event at the General Headquarters (GHQ) includes a briefing on Pakistan’s regional and internal security landscape and the current national security environment. The delegation engaged in an interactive session with Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, who underscored fluid regional environment, shaped by geopolitical competition, cross-border terrorism, and hybrid threats.

Gen Asim highlighted that despite challenges such as externally backed militancy and information-centric warfare, Pakistan Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, and law-enforcement institutions continue to operate with unwavering professionalism and dedication to safeguard national security.

He highlighted Pakistan’s global significance, COAS said that the nation is destined to achieve its rightful place among world’s leading countries. He further praised Armed Forces’ performance during Marka-e-Haq, noting it has elevated Pakistan’s international stature. Stressing the power of national unity, he added.

The session also covered ongoing operations against illegal activities, including smuggling, narcotics trafficking, and organized criminal networks, which threaten internal stability. Updates were shared on enhanced border security measures and the repatriation of illegal foreigners, aimed at protecting national interests.

The top general reiterated that Pakistan’s territorial integrity and the safety of every citizen are non-negotiable priorities for the Army. He stressed coordinated efforts with federal and provincial governments to ensure lasting peace, stability, and prosperity.