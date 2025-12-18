Pakistani intelligence arrests ISIS-K spokesperson in major operation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani intelligence has achieved a major success in an operation by arresting the spokesperson of ISIS Khorasan.

According to report, the spokesperson of ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K) and the founder of the group’s official media wing, the Al-Azaim Foundation, terrorist Khariji Sultan Aziz Azzam, has been arrested by a Pakistani intelligence agency.

The Al-Azaim Foundation is considered the central organization responsible for recruitment and propaganda activities of ISIS Khorasan. Following the arrest of Aziz Azzam, the group’s media activities have also been suspended.

Sources say that in recent days, Pakistani authorities have carried out several high-profile arrests against ISIS Khorasan, including the arrest of Sultan Aziz Azzam.

According to the 16th report of the United Nations Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, Pakistan’s actions have weakened ISIS Khorasan’s organizational structure at the global level and foiled several planned attacks. The report also notes that the number of the group’s fighters has declined since these arrests.

Sources further state that this arrest was made in May 2025, along with the arrest of senior ISIS Khorasan leader Abu Yasir al-Turki, resulting in a significant reduction in the group’s operational strength.

Due to these operations, major propaganda platforms such as “Voice of Khorasan” have also been shut down.