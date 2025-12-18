Govt introduces new net metering mechanism

ISLAMABAD – The government has finalized a new mechanism for purchasing and supplying electricity from net metering consumers and will supply electricity to consumers according to the prevailing tariff.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued the NEPRA Prosumer Regulations 2025 for net metering consumers and has introduced a new term, “prosumer,” for them.

Under the regulations, there will be separate tariffs for the purchase of electricity from net metering consumers and for the supply of electricity by power companies. The company will purchase electricity from consumers at the National Average Energy Purchase Price per unit.

Similarly, the power company will supply electricity to consumers according to the existing tariff.

According to the NEPRA Prosumer Regulations 2025 issued for net metering consumers, no consumer will be authorized to generate electricity beyond their load. NEPRA will be able to review the generation capacity of a net metering consumer.

The regulations state that there will be separate meters for the sale and purchase of electricity for net metering consumers, and a new net metering consumer will not be allowed to sell electricity to another consumer.

According to NEPRA regulations, the net metering rules will apply to new net metering consumers, and once the contract period of existing net metering consumers expires, the new regulations will also apply to them.