Dg Ispr Denies Afghan Taliban Cross Border Strikes Claims In Khost

ISLAMABAD – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry categorically denied reports circulating on social media and foreign outlets claiming that Pakistan carried out an operation inside Afghanistan last night.

In informal interaction, Pakistan Army spokesperson informed senior journalists, “Pakistan conducted NO operation in Afghanistan. Whenever we act, we announce it openly.”

His firm response put an end to the wave of speculation that engulfed political and military circles.

Answering a question on the court-martial of former ISI chief Gen. (retd.) Faiz Hameed, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif issued a strong and clear statement.

“The court-martial is legal and judicial process. There should be absolutely no speculation. The media will be informed the moment any decision is implemented.” This declaration has added new intensity to an already sensitive national issue.