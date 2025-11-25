Has Pakistan conducted airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Khost after Peshawar FC attack?

ISLAMABAD – Taliban’s interim government accused Pakistan of launching airstrike in Khost region, killing nine children and one woman, as two sides witnessed unprecedented tensions.

A day after suicide bombing at Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, said strike targeted the home of local resident Waliat Khan in the Gorbuz district late Monday night. Mujahid shared pictures of the minors reportedly killed in the bombing.

🇵🇰🇦🇫Last night Pakistan air force conducted an airstrike in Afghanistan. Zabihullah Mujahid, spox of Afghanistan, says that PAF bombed a house last night in Khost, killing 9 children and 1 woman. PAF also carried out attacks in Kunar and Paktika provinces, injuring four… pic.twitter.com/86XuN1r2RY — ConflictX (@ConflictXtweets) November 25, 2025

The alleged attacks, he claims, were not limited to Khost as Taliban officials report additional airstrikes in Kunar and Paktika provinces, leaving at least four more civilians injured. Locals in Kunar shared post about loud explosions across the Marwara, Asadabad, and Shiltan areas, shaking homes and terrifying residents.

This is not the first time Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of crossing the border with airstrikes. Last month, Kabul alleged Pakistani attacks across multiple locations, including the capital city, though Pakistan has historically denied targeting Afghan territory, citing its operations against terrorists in border regions.

The accusations come amid rising tensions between the two neighbors. Pakistan blames Afghan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants for recent terror attacks inside Pakistan, demanding that the Afghan interim government act against them. Afghanistan, however, maintains that TTP is a Pakistani problem.

Peshawar Attackers were Afghans

Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters was rocked with suicide bombing that killed three personnel and injured 12 others before security forces neutralized his two accomplices. The attackers reportedly aimed to strike the FC’s weekly assembly, where around 400 officers were gathered.

CCTV footage shows the first bomber, disguised in a chadar, detonating at the main gate, while snipers and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) engaged the remaining attackers, confining them to a parking area and preventing a larger catastrophe.

All three attackers were Afghan nationals, carrying backpacks possibly intended for hostage-taking. Authorities are now racing to track facilitators and support networks behind the assault.

After the attack, BRT services were suspended, roads blocked, and hospitals placed on emergency alert. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi condemned the attack as an assault on peace, ordering immediate police action, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and other provincial leaders expressed condolences and praised the quick response of security forces.