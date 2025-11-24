CCTV shows how terrorists carried out Suicide Attack at Peshawar FC Headquarters

ISLAMABAD – Shocking CCTV footage surfaced after suicide bomber detonated himself at the main gate of Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar’s Saddar area on Monday morning.

The clip shows an attacker, clad in a chaddar, approaching compound and detonating his device, while two other militants attempt to enter moments later but are gunned down by alert FC personnel.

Peshawar FC HQ Attack

🔴CCTV footage of the attack on the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar ⚠️A Suicide bomber detonated his device at the gates of the Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in Peshawar, two other terrorists attempted to enter but due to the swift action of our… pic.twitter.com/a0lazolvnD — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) November 24, 2025

The attack, which occurred just after 8 a.m. during the weekly assembly at the headquarters, claimed the lives of three FC personnel and left two others injured. A clearance operation was swiftly conducted following the incident.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr. Mian Saeed Ahmad confirmed that the attackers were unable to breach the compound due to heightened security measures already in place. “The vigilance of our personnel prevented a larger disaster,” he said.

The Jamatul Ahrar faction of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the assault. The FC, formerly known as the Frontier Constabulary and recently renamed by the government, has its headquarters in a densely populated area near a military cantonment, which also houses barracks, hospitals, and residential quarters.

An emergency was declared at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), where 11 injured were admitted to LRH and one to KTH. Meanwhile, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service on the main corridor was temporarily suspended, though feeder routes continued operating.

This attack marks the second major strike on a security installation in Peshawar in the past three years. In February 2023, a suicide bombing at a mosque in the city’s Police Lines area claimed 84 lives, underlining the persistent security threats in the region.