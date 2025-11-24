Latest

Suicide Attackers storm FC Headquarters in Peshawar; Three personnel martyred

By News Desk
9:10 am | Nov 24, 2025

PESHAWAR — Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Peshawar came under terror attack on Monday as assault sent shockwaves across KP capital with reports of gunfire and explosions reported from the high-security zone.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer confirmed attack and said security forces had immediately moved in: “FC headquarters is under attack. We are responding and the area is being cordoned off.” He said three FC personnel were martyred while all attackers were neutralised.

This latest strike comes at a time when Pakistan has been grappling with a violent resurgence in terrorism, particularly across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

