Suicide Attackers storm FC Headquarters in Peshawar; Three personnel martyred

PESHAWAR — Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Peshawar came under terror attack on Monday as assault sent shockwaves across KP capital with reports of gunfire and explosions reported from the high-security zone.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer confirmed attack and said security forces had immediately moved in: “FC headquarters is under attack. We are responding and the area is being cordoned off.” He said three FC personnel were martyred while all attackers were neutralised.

A suicide bomber detonated himself at the main gate of FC (Frontier Constabulary). Headquarters on main Peshawar cantt main road, followed by multiple armed militants breaching the facility.

— Farzana Shah (@Jana_Shah) November 24, 2025

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Dr. Mian Saeed Ahmad issued a stark statement as the situation unfolded: “The FC headquarters is under attack. We are responding and the area is being cordoned off.” Residents nearby reported hearing two powerful blasts, heightening fears of a prolonged standoff.

This latest strike comes at a time when Pakistan has been grappling with a violent resurgence in terrorism, particularly across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

