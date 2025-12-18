Gilgit-Baltistan elections postponed following majority of political parties’ recommendation

GILGIT – The upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan next month have been postponed based on the majority opinion of political parties.

Addressing the all-parties conference on the election schedule, Chief Election Commissioner GB Raja Shahbaz Khan said that, according to the majority of political parties, conducting elections under adverse weather conditions is not feasible.

He added that 13 parties demanded the postponement of elections, while six parties recommended holding the elections as per the current schedule.

The Election Commission had earlier announced the schedule for general elections on January 24, 2026.