Pm Shehbaz Sharif Approves Halal Meat Export Policy

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the halal meat export policy.

A review meeting on the halal meat export policy was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which he approved the policy.

The prime minister directed that a comprehensive three-year strategy, including practical measures to increase halal meat exports, be presented within the next two weeks.

He said that a comprehensive strategy is essential to make Pakistan’s share in the global halal meat market significant.

The prime minister instructed the committee formed to expand the halal meat export market to present workable proposals to improve production and other related factors.

He further said that special measures should be taken to increase halal meat production in line with international standards and to ensure competitiveness with regional production levels.

The prime minister assured that the government would provide full support for the international certification of slaughterhouses in the country and for bilateral registration processes.