Man held for assaulting minor girl in Lahore’s Baghbanpura

LAHORE – Police have arrested a suspect for attempting to sexually assault a minor girl in the Baghbanpura area and have registered a case against him.

According to police, the Baghbanpura police received a complaint from the girl’s father, Azim, and a case was registered against an unidentified suspect. Acting on the instructions of SP Cantt, SHO Baghbanpura Rizwan Khan took immediate action and arrested the accused, identified as Hamza.

SHO Rizwan Khan stated that the suspect picked up the underage girl while she was playing in a street and took her to another street, where he attempted to sexually assault her. The suspect can be seen in CCTV footage carrying the child.

He added that the accused was apprehended with the help of CCTV footage and modern technology.