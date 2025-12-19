Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Pound, Riyal, Euro to PKR – 19 Dec 2025

ISLAMABAD – Local currency markets opened today with key international currencies trading at steady levels. US Dollar (USD) is being bought at 281.05 and sold at 283.15, while Euro (EUR) stands at 330.05 (buying) and 333.05 (selling).

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to remain strong, trading between 375.70 and 379.75. UAE Dirham (AED) is available at 76.60 for buying and 77.40 for selling, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at 74.80 (buying) and 75.30 (selling).

These rates show stable demand for major currencies, particularly for trade, travel, and remittance purposes. Money changers advise customers to stay updated as rates may fluctuate in response to international market movements and economic developments.