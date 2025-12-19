Latest

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Pound, Riyal, Euro to PKR – 19 Dec 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Dec 19, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Local currency markets opened today with key international currencies trading at steady levels. US Dollar (USD) is being bought at 281.05 and sold at 283.15, while Euro (EUR) stands at 330.05 (buying) and 333.05 (selling).

UK Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to remain strong, trading between 375.70 and 379.75. UAE Dirham (AED) is available at 76.60 for buying and 77.40 for selling, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) is trading at 74.80 (buying) and 75.30 (selling).

These rates show stable demand for major currencies, particularly for trade, travel, and remittance purposes. Money changers advise customers to stay updated as rates may fluctuate in response to international market movements and economic developments.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.05 283.15
Euro EUR 330.05 333.05
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.70 379.75
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.60 77.40
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.80 75.30
Australian Dollar AUD 184.05 188.05
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.55 753.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.25 205.00
China Yuan CNY 39.39 39.79
Danish Krone DKK 43.81 44.21
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.80 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.02 3.11
Japanese Yen JPY 1.79 1.89
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.25 921.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.75 68.35
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.43 163.43
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.60 27.90
Omani Riyal OMR 728.00 738.00
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.47 77.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.00 221.00
Swedish Krona SEK 30.11 30.41
Swiss Franc CHF 351.34 354.09
Thai Baht THB 8.73 8.88
   
