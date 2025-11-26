Trade, Investment, and Energy in focus as PM Shehbaz leads delegation to Bahrain today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is embarking on two-day official visit to Bahrain today, with bilateral talks on agenda ranging from trade, investment, energy, technology, education, and culture.

The premier will be accompanied by high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and senior officials, underscoring the importance of this visit.

During his stay, Prime Minister Shehbaz is slated to hold top-level meetings with Bahrain’s leadership to boost cooperation across critical sectors, including trade amd investments in diverse sectors.

MoFA highlighted that the visit is designed to strengthen Pakistan-Bahrain ties, explore new avenues of partnership, and deepen people-to-people connections, paving the way for mutually beneficial collaboration.

This high-profile trip stressed Pakistan’s continued focus on strategic engagement with Bahrain, aiming to foster a results-oriented, long-term partnership between the two countries.

With economic, cultural, and technological cooperation on the agenda, the visit is expected to redefine bilateral relations and open doors to enhanced regional collaboration.