Saudi Army Chief, COAS Asim Munir agree to boost defence and counterterrorism cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s Chief of General Staff, General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Ruwaili, met with Pakistan’s Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), during which both sides emphasized the need to further enhance military cooperation between the two countries.

According to the ISPR, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest and stressed further strengthening the longstanding, strategic, and robust military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

They also agreed on the need to enhance collaboration in defense partnership, security cooperation, and counterterrorism—areas that form the foundation of strong bilateral relations.

The distinguished guest appreciated Pakistan’s cooperation with Saudi armed forces in various fields and expressed determination to further advance the strong bilateral ties.

Upon arrival at GHQ, General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Ruwaili laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument, and a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented him with a guard of honor.