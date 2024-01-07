Search

Bahrain's King Hamad receives Pakistan Army chief

Conferrs Order of Bahrain-First Class on General Asim

11:07 PM | 7 Jan, 2024
Source: BNA

MANAMA – Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Sunday received General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, at Al Safriya Palace. 

Gen Asim is on a visit to Bahrain to attend the closing ceremony of an anti-terror drill carried out by the Special Operations Unit at the National Guard.

The King asserted that Bahrain is looking forward to expanding cooperation with Pakistan to achieve common interests, stressing that such visits reflect the two countries' shared keenness to enhance their coordination to serve their common goals.

King Hamad praised Pakistan's constant stances, commending the role it is playing in safeguarding the region's security and stability. He also lauded the contributions of the Pakistani expatriate community to the kingdom's comprehensive development process.

The King conferred the Order of Bahrain-First Class on General Asim Munir in recognition of his efforts to consolidate Pakistan's military and defence cooperation with Bahrain.

