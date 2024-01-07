Punjab raises toll taxes upto 100pc for all type of vehicles

Punjab Communication and Work (C&W) department has decided to change the toll taxes. The revision would result in an increase of up to 100% throughout the province beginning on February 1, according to a notification released from the department.

The updated toll prices show a significant increase for a number of different vehicle categories. The toll for vehicles has increased from Rs. 20 to Rs. 30, while the toll for buses has increased from Rs. 60 to Rs. 70.

Waggons and minibuses now have a doubled toll, from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40. Truck drivers' toll prices have increased, and they will now pay Rs. 70.

The toll for agricultural tractor trolleys has been changed to Rs. 40 from Rs. 20, while the taxes for commercial vehicles has been increased to Rs. 70.

This decision comes after the Punjab caretaker administration recently adjusted the toll taxes on the Lahore Ring Road.

Here is the breakdown of updated taxes for every type of vehicle